NIA files chargesheets against three Myanmar nationals in Rohingya trafficking case

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed chargesheets against three Myanmar nationals for allegedly trafficking Rohingya refugees into India through the borders of Bangladesh with the Northeastern region.

A statement issued by the NIA on Sunday said the chargesheets were filed on Saturday following Investigation into "a major international human trafficking case" involving the illegal infiltration and trafficking of foreign nationals, primarily of Rohingya origin, into India across the India-Bangladesh border.

The accused have been identified as Rabi Islam alias Rabiul Islam, Shafi Alam alias Sofi Alom alias Sayedul Islam, and Mohammad Usman. They are all permanent residents of Myanmar's Maungdaw district, said the statement.

As per NIA investigations, they had entered India illegally, in collusion with traffickers and touts, without valid travel documents. They were also involved in facilitating the infiltration of numerous other foreign nationals through unauthorised and illegal border routes, the NIA chargesheet said.