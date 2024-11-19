Home
Nine infiltrators from Bangladesh apprehended in Assam, sent back: CM Himanta

BSF has intensified vigil along the 1,885-km-long border with Bangladesh in the Northeast since disturbances began in the neighbouring country.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 13:57 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 13:57 IST
India NewsAssamBangladeshHimanta Biswa Sarma

