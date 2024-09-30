Home
Nobody got govt jobs without bribe in Congress tenure: Assam CM Himanta

Addressing a function to hand over financial assistance to young entrepreneurs, he said already 1.4 lakh youths have got jobs in the state since he assumed charge as the CM.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 10:10 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 10:10 IST
India NewsCongressAssamIndian PoliticsHimanta Biswa Sarmagovernment jobs

