Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Over 2% Assam Police personnel found ‘obese’ in annual BMI test

BMI is a measurement of a person's weight with respect to his or her height. According to the World Health Organization, a BMI over 25 is considered overweight and over 30 is obese.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 07:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 07:56 IST
India NewsAssamAssam policeBMI

Follow us on :

Follow Us