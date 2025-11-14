Over 2% Assam Police personnel found ‘obese’ in annual BMI test

<p>Guwahati: Over 2 per cent of Assam Police personnel are in the ‘obese’ category as per the annual Body Mass Index (BMI) test for the force, conducted for the third year.</p>.<p>Assam Police, sharing the figure in a post on X, maintained that there has been a drop in the BMI over previous years.</p>.<p>BMI is a measurement of a person's weight with respect to his or her height. According to the World Health Organization, a BMI over 25 is considered overweight and over 30 is obese.</p>.<p>“Fitter khaki, stronger force! In this year’s Annual BMI Drive, out of 73,317 personnel screened, only 2.06 per cent fell in the obese category, a steady drop from previous phases,” the post said.</p>.<p>“The force is getting leaner, quicker, and mission ready. Assam Police keeps raising the scale,” it added.</p>.<p>The BMI test was introduced in 2023 to ensure a fitter a police force.</p>