Over 45K affected by flood in Assam, Brahmaputra over danger levels at 3 places

The flood situation in Assam has deteriorated as over 45,000 people remained affected in 11 districts on Sunday while the river Brahmaputra was flowing above danger levels in three places.
The Brahmaputra was flowing above danger levels at Nimatighat, Dhubri and Tezpur. Three other rivers: the Beki, Dishang and Dikhou were also flowing above the danger level.
The situation is likely to worsen further as heavy rains continue in several places across Assam and the hills of neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.
The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Sunday evening said six more districts were affected by the flood in the past 24 hours. The affected districts are Biswanath, Sonitpur, Chiang, Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Majuli, Lakhimpur and Tamulpur.
Dhrmaji remained the worst affected with 19,600 people being affected in 48 villages. A total of 154 villages have been inundated by the floods, said the bulletin.
The ASDMA bulletin said 19 relief camps have been opened in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Sonitpur districts. Crop areas of over 1,753 hectares have been affected due to the floods so far.
The flood, which is an annual disaster in Assam, has claimed 14 lives this year so far.