Pune trader 'found murdered' in Guwahati five-star hotel, Kolkata couple arrested

Guwahati: A young trader hailing from Pune was found murdered in a ninth-floor room of a five-star hotel in Guwahati, police here said, adding that a couple from Kolkata has been arrested on charges of the suspected murder.

The deceased, Sandeep Suresh Kamble, was found dead with injury marks inside his room at Radisson Blu hotel. Police said that the preliminary investigation suggested the man was murdered by Vikash and Anjali Shaw on Monday night.

The two were arrested just before they were about to enter Guwahati airport to flee the city.

The duo were arrested based on CCTV footage in the hotel and information shared by the hotel, police said.

The investigation so far has revealed that the couple travelled to the city with the target of killing Kamble, who is suspected to be the woman's former boyfriend.

The police is scheduled to brief the media about the case and the investigation, at 2 pm.