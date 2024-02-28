Assam Congress leader Rana Goswami resigns, likely to join BJP

Guwahati: Congress leader Rana Goswami resigned from the party on Wednesday, and headed to New Delhi where he is likely to join BJP.

Goswami, who resigned as the working president of the state Congress recently, is the former MLA of Jorhat.

Soon after sending the resignation letter to Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, he went to New Delhi where he is likely to meet BJP president JP Nadda and join the party.

"I beg to the state that I am tendering my resignation as the working President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and as an active member of the Indian National Congress", Goswami wrote in the letter.