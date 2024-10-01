Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Two boys’ hostels of Gauhati University temporarily shut down following clashes

The varsity authorities have also filed a police complaint and will ensure stringent steps are taken against those involved in the violence that left at least 12 students injured.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 17:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 17:18 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us