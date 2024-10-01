Two boys’ hostels of Gauhati University temporarily shut down following clashes

<p>Guwahati: Two boys’ hostels of Gauhati University have been temporarily closed down following clashes between inmates after the varsity’s students’ union election last week, a top official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The varsity authorities have also filed a police complaint and will ensure stringent steps are taken against those involved in the violence that left at least 12 students injured.</p>.<p>Vice-Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta said clashes had broken out between boarders of RCC 1 and RCC 2 hostels on Friday night after the results of the Post-Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU) election were declared earlier in the day.</p>.<p>Polling was conducted on September 26 peacefully.</p>.<p>“The unfortunate incident of Friday night has tarnished the legacy of our University. About 12-13 boys were injured. Two of our security personnel were also hurt, with one admitted to the ICU,” Mahanta said.</p>.<p>“The primary focus of students should be their education, but it seems there has been some deviation from it. With immediate effect, we are temporarily closing down hostels RCC 1 and RCC 2,” the VC said.</p>.<p>He added that the boarders are being shifted to other hostels to ensure that they do not face any problems in continuing with their classes.</p>.<p>Mahanta said a police complaint has already been filed and the culprits behind the incident will not be spared.</p>.<p>“Our decision to close down the hostels for the time being has been taken keeping in mind the need for developing a healthy atmosphere. We will not tolerate anyone interfering with the education of our students,” the VC added.</p>.<p>Among key posts in last week’s PGSU elections, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad-supported candidate had claimed the president’s post, while the general secretary’s position was won by the Asom Chatra Parishad-backed nominee.</p>