Two suspected Bangladeshi terrorists held in Assam

These cadres are Bangladesh nationals and were illegally staying in India without passport and obtained Indian documents to spread terror network in Assam.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 May 2024, 04:43 IST
Guwahati: Two suspected Bangladeshi terrorists belonging to the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) have been arrested in Assam’s Guwahati, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the two Bangladesh nationals, who were illegally staying in India, were nabbed at Guwahati Railway station on Monday, a police statement said, adding they were in the city to "radicalise youths" to join the terror outfit.

"These cadres are Bangladesh nationals and were illegally staying in India without passport and obtained Indian documents to spread terror network in Assam," it said.

They are suspected cadres of ABT, an affiliate of Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), which is banned in the country along with all its affiliated groups.

Incriminating documents, including Aadhaar and PAN cards, suspected to be fake, were seized from them, the statement said.

Published 14 May 2024, 04:43 IST
India NewsAssamGuwahatiAQIS

