Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Zubeen Garg death case: Judicial commission to monitor probe, 2 band members sent to 14-day police remand

Garg's wife Garima on Thursday questioned why the singer was allowed to go to the sea despite doctor's advice against the same.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 13:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 09:40 IST
India NewsAssamPoliceFIRZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us