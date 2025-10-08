Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Zubeen Garg death: SIT arrests singer's police officer cousin who was at Singapore yacht party

Sandipan was arrested a day after Rup Kamal Kalita, an Assamese NRI based in Singapore, deposed before the SIT. Seven other NRIs, who were also summoned by the SIT, are yet to join the investigation.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 06:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 06:34 IST
India NewsAssamArrestSITZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us