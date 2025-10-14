<p>Guwahati: Leaders of influential All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and a few other prominent persons on Tuesday skipped a "consultation" organised by the SIT probing into singer Zubeen Garg's sudden death in Singapore, amid an agitation seeking justice to the iconic singer's family and fans. </p><p>A few others who took part in the "consultation", however, said they stressed on submitting a strong charge sheet to ensure that those responsible for the circumstances leading to Zubeen's death on September 19 are punished. </p><p>Atanu Bhuyan, editor of an Assamese news channel, who attended the meeting, told reporters that the SIT informed that the Singapore authorities are likely to grant permission to a team of Assam police to visit Singapore for evidence related to the case. </p><p>"The SIT told us that they received an email today from Singapore authorities seeking a list of police personnel to visit the country. We consider this as a positive step as they can now visit the site where Zubeen died." </p><p>Seven out of 11 Singapore based Assamese, who were with Zubeen during the incident, also deposed before the SIT, they said. </p><p>At least 14 people including AASU leaders, editors, writers and a doctor-entrepreneur were invited for the "consultation." </p>.AASU, others oppose MHA notification on citizenship, demands exemption to Assam.<p>The 52-year-old Zubeen died while swimming in the sea with friends and associates. Initially, it was considered to be an accident but the case got a new turn when Garg's band mate Sekhar Jyoti Goswami claimed before the SIT that the singer was poisoned by his manager Siddharth Sharma and organiser of Northeast India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta. Zubeen was in Singapore to attend the festival. </p><p>Seven people including Sharma and Mahanta has been arrested by the SIT so far. </p><p>AASU president Utpal Sarma and advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, who were also invited to the "consultation," said they decided to skip the meeting as investigation was the sole role of the SIT and not organising a consultation.</p><p>"Since we have taken the side of Zubeen's family and the fans, our legal experts suggested us not to take part in the SIT meeting. This might allow the lawyer of the accused to lodge a complaint in court," Sarma said. </p><p>Both Sarma and Bhattacharya on Tuesday joined AASU members in a demonstration, which was staged demanding justice to Zubeen Garg's family and fans. </p><p>The SIT "consultation" was organised a day after Zubeen's wife, Garima demanded justice within 10 days. </p>