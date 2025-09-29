Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Zubin's death: SIT to reach 'final conclusion', findings to be submitted to court, says DGP

The Assam government constituted a 10-member SIT, led by Special DGP M P Gupta, to probe into the singer's death in Singapore due to drowning in the sea on September 19.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 12:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 12:27 IST
India NewsAssamCIDSITZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us