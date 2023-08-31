News Live: Varieties of rakhi decorate markets in Hyderabad on Raksha Bandhan

Varieties of rakhi decorate the market in Hyderabad for Raksha Bandhan
A man was found dead with deep injuries on his neck in a house in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar. Crime teams from FSL Rohini and local police have visited the crime scene. CCTV is being checked to find out any clue: Delhi Police
The Indian Air Force recently signed two contracts with an Indian vendor for the supply of air-delivered munitions for its fighter fleet: Indian Air Force
Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir: Temporary huts at Hamer Gali Pyt Bingara caught fire. Three dead, two injured. Medical team PHC Ukhral is onsite. The district administration is taking action and offering support via SDRF and the Red Cross Fund. Further details are awaited: Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Zia
“Premeditated villainous act” among lines of inquiry in Prigozhin’s plane crash: Kremlin
Kanpur, UP: "I feel great. Getting rank 1 was unexpected but I was more or less sure that I would clear the exam. I would like to dedicate my success to my parents, teachers and friends who supported me throughout the journey...," says Nishi Gupta who topped the UPPSC PCS (J) examination, the results of which were announced on 30.08
"Kushti in Bengal, dosti in Delhi, masti in rest of India": BJP's Sukanta Majumdar takes dig at INDIA bloc meeting
Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Raksha Bandhan program organized at Gandhi Maidan Tanakpur last evening
Champawat: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Raksha Bandhan program organized at Gandhi Maidan Tanakpur last evening. A large number of women who came to the program presented 'Rakshasutra' to the Chief Minister and wished him a long life. Welcome songs and cultural programs were also presented by school children. CM Dhami also inaugurated the Ramlila stage at Gandhi Maidan and the City Livelihood Center in front of Nehru Park Tanakpur
Prayagraj, UP: "...I scored low as compared to my friends in class 10th examination...My parents motivated me and I got through the Allahabad University entrance exam...I was always an average student but after 2018, I followed a routine and my interest in studies increased...," says Shishir Yadav who secured rank 2 in the UPPSC PCS (J) examination, the results of which were announced on 30.08
Asia Cup: Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs in opener
UK deeply regrets Russia’s “reckless use of veto” for UNSC resolution on Mali sanctions
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweets, "A warm welcome to FM Bujar Osmani of North Macedonia as he arrives on an official visit to India."