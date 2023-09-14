Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Auto dealers should also open vehicle scrapping facilities: Nitin Gadkari

India is the fourth largest manufacturer of passenger vehicles and the sixth largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles, he said.
Last Updated 14 September 2023, 09:58 IST

Follow Us

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said dealers of automobiles should also open vehicle scrapping facilities.

Addressing the fifth Auto Retail Conclave, Gadkari said the government is encouraging a circular economy, and accordingly the government will give permission to dealers to start vehicle scrapping facilities.

He also noted that India is encouraging use of alternate fuel and biofuel and pointed out that the government is working to make India the largest manufacturer of green hydrogen.

The minister pointed out that India is the fastest growing major economy in the world and auto dealers will play an important role in making India a $5 trillion economy.

India is the fourth largest manufacturer of passenger vehicles and the sixth largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles, he said.

Gadkari said his dream is to make India the top automobile hub in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 September 2023, 09:58 IST)
India NewsNitin Gadkari

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT