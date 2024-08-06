Average toned milk prices rise to Rs 51.83/litre in FY24 from Rs 38.99/litre in FY19

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh said, "the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) does not regulate the procurement and sale prices of milk and milk products in the country nor gives any subsidy." Prices are decided by the cooperative and private dairies based on their cost of production and market forces, he said, adding that the department monitors the situation on a regular basis.