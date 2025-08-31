Menu
Security drill conducted in Mysuru ahead of President Draupadi Murmu’s visit

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar held a meeting with the city police at CAR Grounds in Mysuru on Saturday.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 22:11 IST
Published 30 August 2025, 22:11 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDraupadi MurmuMysuru

