Security drill conducted in Mysuru ahead of President Draupadi Murmu’s visit

<p>Mysuru: The city police have beefed up security measures from Saturday, in view of President Draupadi Murmu’s visit to Mysuru, on Monday and Tuesday. Vehicular traffic was also restricted on various roads, expected to be used by the President.</p>.<p>Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar held a meeting with the city police at CAR Grounds in Mysuru on Saturday.</p>.<p>On September 1, Murmu will reach Mysuru airport from Bengaluru in a special aircraft. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will receive her at the airport at 3.10 pm. She will take part in the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) at 4 pm. She is scheduled to visit Chamundi Hill on Monday <br />at 8 pm.</p>.Banu Mushtaq invited to inaugurate Dasara festival: Mysuru Palace reacts to ongoing row.<p class="bodytext">On September 2, she will visit Mysuru Palace at 8.50 am. She will be welcomed by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, head of the erstwhile royal family. </p>.<p class="bodytext">This will be the President’s second visit to Mysuru. Earlier, she had launched Nada Habba Dasara on September 26, in 2022. In view of the President’s visit, devotees will be allowed to visit Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple only from 7.30 am to 2 pm and post 8.30 pm on Monday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The visitors’ entry will be prohibited to Mysuru Palace till 11.30 am on September 2. The Sound and Light programme has also been cancelled on September 1 evening.</p>.<p class="bodytext">AIISH Director M Pushpavathi has stated in a press note that public entry and treatment has been cancelled on September 1 and a holiday has been declared to all the departments.</p>