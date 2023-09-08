You must have heard of avocado toast, now get ready for avocado paan

A video of a shop selling an avocado paan was shared online, and since then, social media users are not able to end this discussion. People have been curious about the reason behind creating the fusion item.
Anita Lalwani Surana, the CEO of Yamu's Panchayat, a store that specialises in selling varieties of paan, posted the video, as reported by Hindustan Times.
The Instagram video's caption said that this special paan is available at Yamu's Panchayat in Delhi's Connaught Place. In the video, a person is seen placing an avocado on a table and goes on to make the paan. He then adds small avocado scoops to the paan. Once it's ready, he uses edible foil and a half-sliced avocado to garnish the paan.
The video was posted on July 17. The video has gone viral after it was widely shared by internet users. More than 5.3 million people have watched it so far, and the numbers are increasing.
With a fury of comments on the post, there were varied reactions in the comments section of the post. "Avocado ko aise rakha jaise tamatar ho [Kept the avocado like it's a tomato]," posted an Instagram user.
"Kya zarurat thi avocado ki isme [What was the need for avocado in this]," asked another. "Bro kept avocado like a diamond," joked a third. "Fun fact: The taste didn't even change," joined a fourth. "Why?" exclaimed another.