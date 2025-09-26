Govt job aspirants' protest brings Dharwad to a standstill

<p>Dharwad: A massive protest by graduate students aspiring for government jobs brought normal life to a grinding halt in Dharwad on Thursday.</p>.<p>The city took nearly four hours to return to normalcy as major roads were choked with traffic snarls. More than 5,000 students, mostly from competitive exam coaching centres, took to the streets, raising slogans against the government for failing to fill long-pending vacancies in various departments.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The protest rally began at Srinagar Circle, passed through College Road, and culminated at Jubilee Circle. Protesters blocked vehicular movement, allowing only ambulances to pass. After staging a sit-in at Jubilee Circle that brought the city to a standstill, the agitators marched to the deputy commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum. The protest was led by All Karnataka State Students’ Association state president, Kant Kumar.</p>.Supreme Court appoints committee to fix boundaries for leased areas on Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border.<p class="bodytext">The protesters highlighted that lakhs of students and coaching centres have been suffering due to prolonged delays in recruitment. They noted that the recruitment process for constable and PSI posts has been stalled for four to five years, while FDA and SDA posts have remained vacant for seven to eight years. Many aspirants have now crossed the upper age limit.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The students demanded that the government provide a minimum five-year age relaxation and immediately initiate recruitment. They also urged authorities to review and cancel the KAS notification, citing serious errors in its Kannada translation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Police Commissioner N Shashikumar visited the protest site and tried to pacify the students. However, the protesters were in no mood to relent and later marched to the DC office to press their demands.</p>