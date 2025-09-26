Enumerators stage protest; demand redress of tech glitches in Karnataka's socio-economic and educational survey

<p>Bengaluru: Technical glitches continued to hamper the socio-economic and educational survey in several parts of the state on the fourth day. </p>.<p>The exercise has not commenced in Mysuru at all. Teachers deputed for the survey said, “Technical issues have been a hindrance since the very first day. Only a handful of families have been enumerated in some taluks,” they said.</p>.<p>The teachers deputed for the survey staged a protest in Mundgod of Uttara Kannada district, demanding the authorities to address the technical glitches.</p>.Occupancy certificate: Karnataka govt mulls exempting buildings above 1,200 square feet.<p>They alleged that they could upload data pertaining to <br>4-5 households even if they conduct survey for the whole day.</p>.<p>The enumerates complained that they are spending up to three hours in a household and at the last moment the data is lost due to server issues. They submitted a memorandum to the tahsildar.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the block education officer at Basavakalayan in Bidar district has issued show-cause notices to two enumerates who climbed tank and tree to get network for uploading survey data. They have been asked to furnish their written explanation in three days.</p>.<p>In a border village in Vijayapura district, the enumerators sat on house roofs for uploading the data.</p>.<p>Even the family members had to climb the roofs to inform the OTP they get during the survey. Network issue has been dogging the survey here. The enumerators alleged that they were unable to instal the apps on their mobile phones.</p>