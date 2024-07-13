'Balasaheb Thackeray, RSS had supported Emergency': Sanjay Raut slams Centre on 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday slammed the NDA government in the Centre after it declared June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas'.
Raut, in a press conference, reminded the BJP that their ideological base, the RSS, as well as Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had openly supported the Emergency when it was declared.
He said regarding the BJP, "They have no work left. It has been 50 years, people have forgotten the Emergency. Why was Emergency imposed in this country? Some people want to spread anarchy in the country. An open announcement was made from Ramlila Maidan, our jawans, army were told not to follow the orders of the government... So in such a situation, if Atal Bihari Vajpayee had been the Prime Minister, then he would have also imposed it."
Raut further added, "It was a matter of national security, some people were making bombs in the country and were exploding bombs at various places... Balasaheb Thackeray had openly supported the Emergency at that time. RSS had also supported it...", reported ANI.
The central government announced on July 12 that 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' in remembrance of the 1975 Emergency is to be observed on June 25 every year.
Published 13 July 2024, 05:48 IST