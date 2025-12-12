<p>Bengaluru: A 27-year-old died instantly in a road accident that occurred late Thursday night near the Gudemaranahalli toll gate in Magadi taluk, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>South District. </p><p>The tragedy involved a car owned by R Shashank, son of former Minister and Chairman of the Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee, H M Revanna.</p><p>The accident took place around 11 pm. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh (27), a resident of Belagumba village in Magadi Taluk.</p><p>Rajesh, who worked for a private company in Bengaluru, was returning home on his scooter after work when the car (Registration No: KA 51 MQ 0555), travelling from Magadi towards Bengaluru, collided with him. Rajesh sustained severe injuries from the impact and died on the spot.</p>.Bengaluru Traffic Police crackdown: In 1 year, 97,700 parking & footpath cases .<p>There are conflicting accounts regarding who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. According to the allegations made by Rajesh's family members and locals, it is claimed that R Shashank, the former minister's son, was driving the car during the incident.</p><p>However, former Minister H M Revanna has denied these allegations. Responding to the media on Friday, he stated, "My son was not driving the car when the accident occurred; the driver was behind the wheel."</p><p>The Kuduru police have seized the car registered in R Shashank’s name. A case of an accident has been registered at the Kuduru Police Station, and an investigation is under way to determine the identity of the driver.</p><p>Police sources indicate that CCTV camera footage is being reviewed, and a case has been registered against the driver in connection with the incident.</p>