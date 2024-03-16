JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ban on Yasin Malik's JKLF extended for five years; four Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League factions also banned

This is a developing story...
Last Updated 16 March 2024, 05:14 IST

Follow Us

The ban on Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Mohd Yasin Malik faction) has been extended for another five years by the Union government, Home Minister Amit Shah informed on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

"The banned outfit continues to engage in activities that foment terror and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir. Anyone found challenging the security, sovereignty and integrity of the nation will face harsh legal consequences," Shah wrote.

MHA has also declared four factions of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League—namely, JKPL (Mukhtar Ahmed Waza), JKPL (Bashir Ahmad Tota), JKPL (Ghulam Mohammad Khan) and JKPL (Aziz Sheikh) led by Yaqoob Sheikh—as 'Unlawful Associations'.

Shah said the steps were taken in pursuit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism.'

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 March 2024, 05:14 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirYasin MalikJKLF

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT