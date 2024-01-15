Bangladesh’s new foreign minister appreciates India’s stance over election

The US State Department added: “The United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair and we regret that not all parties participated.'

The UK said: “Democratic elections depend on credible, open, and fair competitions (and) respect for human rights, rule of law and due process are essential elements of the democratic process."

“These standards were not consistently met during the election period. We are concerned at the significant number of arrests of opposition party members before polling day,” the UK statement said.