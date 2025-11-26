<p>New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday emphasised the importance of the Bar, saying it occupies an indispensable place in fortifying the rule of law and upholding the sanctity of the Constitution, and only it can rescue the "invisible victims" of the judicial system.</p><p>In his address at the Constitution Day function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, he said, in addition to assisting judges in constitutional matters, it is equally vital that the bar collectively takes purposeful strides toward espousing the letter and spirit of the Constitution.</p>.Felt unwell when went for a walk: CJI Kant mulls virtual-only hearings in Supreme Court due to Delhi pollution.<p>Providing legal aid to those who are vulnerable or living at the margins of society, as well as aligning oneself with the vision embodied in the directive principles of state policy, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cji">CJI </a>said.</p><p>Such commitments mattered because when members of the legal fraternity undertake these obligations, they create a ripple effect, fostering genuine change within their communities and reinforcing constitutional values in everyday life, he added.</p><p>“When I often speak about the 'invisible victims' of the judicial system, it is my sincere belief that only the bar can rescue them from such agony. Your perspectives matter profoundly, and the seriousness with which you engage in your craft directly influences the transmogrification of our constitutional future," he told the lawyers.</p><p>The CJI highlighted the Constitution entrusts its guardianship not to one institution alone, but to a consortium of minds and consciences—and in that consortium, the bar and the bench stand as indispensable partners.</p><p>He pointed out the judiciary has repeatedly acknowledged the invaluable role of the bar in safeguarding its virtues. </p><p>"When we celebrate the pivotal moment when the people of India gifted unto themselves their most fundamental covenant, I stand before you and must emphasise that the bar occupies an indispensable place in fortifying the rule of law and upholding the sanctity of our Constitution," he said.</p><p>"I do not hesitate in saying that if the courts are regarded as the sentinel of the Constitution, then the members of the bar are the torchbearers who illuminate our path. They help us discharge our solemn duty with clarity and conviction," he added.</p><p>SCBA president and senior advocate Vikas Singh said the law can be meaningful and accessible to all only if three factors of the legal system are taken care of--law-making, justice delivery, and access to the system of justice delivery to every common person.</p><p>He also flagged the issue of black money in elections and said people with criminal backgrounds are coming to Parliament.</p><p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said it is the beauty of the Constitution that the three wings--the judiciary, the executive and the legislature--are independent of each other, and at the same time, there is an internal check and balance.</p><p>During the occasion, the CJI also welcomed top judges from several countries as they arrived to participate in the Constitution Day celebration at the Supreme Court.</p><p>Chief Justices and senior judges from different countries witnessed judicial proceedings alongside CJI Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The dignitaries included Chief Justice of Bhutan Lyonpo Norbu Tshering, Chief Justice of Kenya Martha K Koome, Chief Justice of Mauritius Rehana Bibi Mungly-Gulbul, and Chief Justice of Sri Lanka Preethi Padman Surasena.</p><p>Senior judges from the Supreme Courts of Kenya, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Federal Court of Malaysia were also present. The CJI said, "They are here to grace the Constitution Day celebration in the Supreme Court, where the Honourable President of India has graciously agreed to be the guest. And it was a coincidence that I took oath as the CJI on the 24th of November."</p><p>"On behalf of the Supreme Court of India and all the members of the bar, I welcome all the guests," he said.</p>