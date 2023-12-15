JOIN US
Homeindia

Bengal Guv shown 'black flags' by TMC students' union in Burdwan

Last Updated 15 December 2023, 16:51 IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose was allegedly shown black flags by a section of students when he went to the Burdwan University on Friday.

A spokesman of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the students’ wing of the ruling Trinamool Congress, claimed its members displayed black flags as Bose’s car entered the campus to voice ire over the absence of a permanent vice-chancellor of the state university of which Bose is the ex-officio VC.

“The absence of a full-time VC is impeding the administrative and academic work of our university,” the student leader said.

An unruffled Bose, however, later told reporters, “Nothing can be solved with a confrontationist approach. Every issue can be addressed in an amicable atmosphere.”

A university official said the governor was greeted by varsity officials when he alighted out of his car near the auditorium inside the campus, and no untoward incident was reported.

Bose had arrived at the district headquarters town in Purba Bardhaman district the previous day to meet those injured in the water tank collapse at Burdwan station.

Three persons were killed and over 30 people were injured on Wednesday, after a portion of an old overhead water tank collapsed onto the platform shed in the station.

(Published 15 December 2023, 16:51 IST)
