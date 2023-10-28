Beniwal released first list of candidates under pressure: BJP candidate Mirdha

Jaipur: BJP candidate from Rajasthan's Nagaur Assembly seat Jyoti Mirdha on Saturday said Rasthriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal has released the first list of candidates under pressure.
She said there was a 'doubt' among people that since Beniwal has formed his own party, he can at least declare the list of candidates, including himself.
She said it has been a track record of Beniwal to wait and then make dissidents of the BJP and the Congress join his party.
"I think there was pressure on him. He (Beniwal) speaks everywhere that he has formed a party and till now he has not released even a single list. There was a doubt among people that he has his own party then at least he can release a list, including his candidature," Mirdha told PTI.
Mirdha has recently joined the BJP after quitting the Congress. Beniwal on Saturday released a list of 10 candidates for the upcoming 2023 Assembly polls.
She said, "I have got to know that he has released a list, including sitting MLAs and a few others. I think he is waiting for the dissidents of the BJP and Congress to get them join his party. It has been his track record."
She said the prospects of Beniwal from Khinvsar seat is 'bad' as a few RLP leaders have recently joined the BJP.
Mirdha said there is an internal conflict in the Congress and its workers are in a dilemma, and the BJP has an upper hand as it has declared its candidate from Nagaur.
She said the BJP workers are upbeat to make the party win the Assembly and the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 and see Narendra Modi as the prime minister once again.