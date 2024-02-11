Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Updates: March to resume from Chhattisgarh today after 2-day break

A "close aide" of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by Assam Police in Jorhat district on Saturday over his alleged role in deviation from the permitted route of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in the northeastern state last month, an officer said.

KB Byju, a former SPG personnel and now a close aide of Gandhi, was questioned for over three hours, and he may be called again although no date has been fixed yet, the police officer said.