Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Updates: March to resume from Chhattisgarh today after 2-day break
The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra of the Congress is set to resume once again today after a two-day break on February 9 and 10. The yatra will resume from Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Follow latest updates from the Rahul Gandhi-led mega 'yatra' of the grand old party only with DH!
Last Updated 11 February 2024, 02:43 IST
Highlights
02:4311 Feb 2024
Rahul Gandhi has no right to go ahead with Bharat Jodo Yatra as Congress was responsible for India's partition in 1947: Amit Shah.
02:4311 Feb 2024
Rahul aide questioned by Assam Police over yatra 'route deviation'
02:0211 Feb 2024
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is set to resume from Chhattisgarh today
A "close aide" of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by Assam Police in Jorhat district on Saturday over his alleged role in deviation from the permitted route of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in the northeastern state last month, an officer said.
KB Byju, a former SPG personnel and now a close aide of Gandhi, was questioned for over three hours, and he may be called again although no date has been fixed yet, the police officer said.
Have a look at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra schedule for today
(Published 11 February 2024, 02:43 IST)