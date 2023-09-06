Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bharat vs India row after G20 dinner invite sparks memefest | Check out the best ones

The debate triggered a flood of memes on the internet, which are sure to tickle your funny bone.
Last Updated 06 September 2023, 07:56 IST

Follow Us

On X (formerly Twitter), the Bharat-India name change row became one of the top trending topics after a picture of a G20 dinner invite sent by Rashtrapati Bhavan addressing Droupadi Murmu as 'President of Bharat' -- instead of the customary 'President of India' -- went viral.

As the Special Session of Parliament begins on September 18, there is now speculation that a bill proposing a constitutional amendment may be introduced to rename the country as 'Bharat'.

The suggested renaming has received both praise and criticism. Some people believe that the new name 'Bharat' is consistent with India's cultural and historical roots as it is a name that has been revered in ancient scriptures, while some dubbed the possible move as "pointless".

The debate triggered a flood of memes on the internet, which are sure to tickle your funny bone.

A look at some of the memes on X:

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 September 2023, 07:56 IST)
India NewsDroupadi MurmuG20TwitterConstitutionConstitution of IndiaTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT