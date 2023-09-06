Bharat vs India row after G20 dinner invite sparks memefest | Check out the best ones

On X (formerly Twitter), the Bharat-India name change row became one of the top trending topics after a picture of a G20 dinner invite sent by Rashtrapati Bhavan addressing Droupadi Murmu as 'President of Bharat' -- instead of the customary 'President of India' -- went viral.
As the Special Session of Parliament begins on September 18, there is now speculation that a bill proposing a constitutional amendment may be introduced to rename the country as 'Bharat'.
The suggested renaming has received both praise and criticism. Some people believe that the new name 'Bharat' is consistent with India's cultural and historical roots as it is a name that has been revered in ancient scriptures, while some dubbed the possible move as "pointless".
The debate triggered a flood of memes on the internet, which are sure to tickle your funny bone.
A look at some of the memes on X: