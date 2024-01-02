Bihar BJP flags off 'Luv Kush Rath Yatra', to cover all 38 districts

Patna: Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday flagged off a ‘Luv Kush Rath Yatra’ that would criss-cross the state before reaching Ayodhya on January 22, when the Ram temple's inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled.

Hundreds of supporters had gathered at the BJP's Birchand Patel Marg office in the city, where Choudhary flagged off the ‘Rath Yatra’ in presence of senior leaders like former state president Nand Kishor Yadav and leader in legislative council Hari Sahni.

A party statement said the yatra, named after the twin sons of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, will cross all 38 districts of the state on its way to Ayodhya.