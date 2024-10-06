Home
10 children drown while bathing in Bihar's Rohtas, Katihar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, an official statement said.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 17:17 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 12:57 IST
