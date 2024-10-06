10 children drown while bathing in Bihar's Rohtas, Katihar

<p>Patna: At least 10 children drowned while bathing in Bihar's Rohtas and Katihar districts on Sunday, officials said.</p><p>One child was missing while another was rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Rohtas, they said.</p><p>Six children drowned while bathing in Sone river in Rohtas, District Magistrate Udita Singh told PTI.</p><p>"The incident took place in Tumba village when eight children were taking a bath in the morning. According to villagers, the children slipped into deep waters,” Singh said.</p><p>"Police officers along with SDRF launched a search operation. The SDRF personnel fished out six bodies, while one child was still missing. Another child was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, and he is out of danger," the DM said.</p><p>Search is underway to trace the missing child, she said.</p><p>"All the children were in the age group of 10-12 years. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," the official added.</p><p>In Katihar, four children drowned while bathing in a pond in Saraiya area, under the jurisdiction of Kursela police station, an officer said.</p><p>Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, an official statement said.</p>