Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

80 arrested so far in Dular Chand Yadav murder case: Police

According to Yadav's post-mortem examination report, he died of cardiorespiratory failure due to shock caused by injury to the heart and lungs by a hard and blunt substance.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 17:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2025, 17:58 IST
India NewsBiharJD(U)Bihar PoliceAnant SinghBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us