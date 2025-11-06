<p>Purnea: Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Thursday alleged that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> will try to “steal votes” in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bihar-assembly-elections-2025">Bihar assembly polls</a> with all its might, and it is the responsibility of the youth to act against it.</p><p>Addressing a poll rally here, Gandhi claimed that the BJP was winning elections everywhere by “stealing votes”.</p><p>“We have shown the entire world that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> and the Election Commission have stolen the Haryana election. I am sure that they would try to steal votes in Bihar, too.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 'Roti should be flipped otherwise it would burn': RJD leader Lalu calls for government change in Bihar.<p>“It is the responsibility of Bihar’s youth to put a stop to this, and save the Constitution... All of you need to be cautious at the polling booths,” the former Congress president said.</p><p>Gandhi also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants a “rule of billionaires where the youth remain jobless”.</p><p>Criticising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha also accused him of turning the state's youth into labourers.</p>