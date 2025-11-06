Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 'BJP will try to steal votes with all might in Bihar polls, responsibility of youth to stop it': Congress' Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants a “rule of billionaires where the youth remain jobless”.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 10:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2025, 10:20 IST
BJPCongressIndian PoliticsBiharIndian newsRahul GandhiBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us