<p>Patna: Poll strategist-turned-politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prashant-kishor">Prashant Kishor</a> on Monday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to sack and arrest his Deputy CM and senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary as he was a convict in a murder case in which the court let him off due to his false affidavit regarding his age as minor.</p><p>“We will seek an appointment with Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday and demand that the Deputy Chief Minister should not only be dismissed from his post but arrested in a 1995 murder case in which he was a convict. </p>.Bihar Assembly Elections: Seat sharing, youth anger & caste math — Why 2025 is a cliffhanger contest.<p>“I am repeating that Samrat was not an accused. He was a convict, who misled the apex court and got relief as a minor after claiming that he was born in 1981 and was merely 14 year old as per his school certificate during the crime period. However, his 2020 poll affidavit says he was 51 year old, which means in 1995, he was in his mid-20s, and should not have been let off in the Tarapur murder case in which seven persons were killed near Munger (case No.44/1195),” PK, as Prashant Kishore is fondly known, said.</p><p>“And the same Samrat, whom the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared him to have failed in his board exam, has claimed to have done his doctorate,” said PK, asking Nitish to immediately sack his deputy “who is a master in forgery case.”</p><p>“Tomorrow I am going to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi also that your party leader, who is Deputy CM in Bihar, is bringing bad name to your organisation by being involved in murder and forgery case,” said PK, who himself worked with Modi during the 2014 Lok Sabha election as a poll strategist before turning a politician in 2024.</p><p><strong>Money matters</strong></p><p>Prashant also made clear his earnings and claimed that he had earned Rs 241 crore as a poll strategist in the last three years and paid Rs 30 crore as GST as well as Rs 20 crore as Income Tax. “All my earnings are through cheque and could be verified through Income Tax website,” said PK, while levelling more charges of corruption against Nitish’s close aide and Rural Works Ministers Ashok Choudhary.</p><p>“Nitish should seek explanation from the JD (U) minister Ashok Choudhary from where he got the 200 crore worth property in the last few years,” alleged PK citing documentary evidence.</p>