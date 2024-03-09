Bihar government will form committee, take stringent action against land mafia: Amit Shah

The allusion was apparently to the land for jobs scam, pertaining to the RJD supremo's tenure as the railway minister in the Manmohan Singh government, being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Many members of Prasad's family have been named as accused in the case.

Shah said, "Today, I want to warn all the land mafia. The double-engine government is back in Bihar. The NDA government will take stringent action ('ulta latkakar sidha kar degi') against all the land mafia."

"A committee will be set up by the new NDA government to look into all cases of land grabbing and recommend stern action," said Shah, who was on his first tour of Bihar since the BJP returned to power in the state, following the return of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the NDA.

He also berated the opposition, alleging that the top brass of the Congress and RJD always worked for the interest of their families but did not do anything for the poor.

"The top brass of the Congress have always taken care of their families. In the name of backward people, Lalu-ji also lived his entire life for his family. Sonia Gandhi's only goal is to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister, while Lalu-ji's aim is to make his son the chief minister," he claimed.