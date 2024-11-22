Bihar: Policeman injured in attack by miscreants in Araria

<p>Araria (Bihar): A policeman was injured in Bihar's Araria district after miscreants and locals allegedly attacked him during a raid, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The incident happened late on Thursday night.</p>.<p>The injured policeman was identified as Md Imtiyaz Khan, a sub-inspector posted at Simraha police station of the district.</p>.<p>According to a statement issued by the district police on Friday, "The incident took place when Khan along with another policeman conducted a raid in Aurahi area, under the jurisdiction of Simraha police station on Thursday night." </p><p>"They had specific information that some people in the area were carrying illegal arms. When the policemen detained a person and started frisking him, his supporters and some locals attacked the SI," it said.</p>.<p>Khan sustained severe injuries, while the detained person managed to flee from police custody in the melee.</p>.<p>The injured policeman was taken to the nearest government hospital, the statement said, adding that the condition of the policeman is reported to be stable.</p>.<p>"The district police constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to nab the accused," it said.</p>.<p>Twenty-three people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident, it added.</p>