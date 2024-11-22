Home
Bihar: Policeman injured in attack by miscreants in Araria

The injured policeman was identified as Md Imtiyaz Khan, a sub-inspector posted at Simraha police station of the district.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 10:09 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 10:09 IST
India NewsCrimeBiharCop assaulted

