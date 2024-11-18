Beaten with stick for skipping homework, Bihar kid sustains serious eye injury

<p>Arwal: A 12-year-old boy sustained a serious eye injury after being allegedly beaten by his teacher at a school in Bihar's Arwal district for not completing his homework, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case against the teacher and the management of the private school in the district’s Umairabad area following a complaint by the victim's family.</p>.<p>The boy, a class 5 student, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patna.</p>.Uttar Pradesh dance teacher alleges rape, death threats from 'Lawrence Bishnoi gang' member.<p>Speaking to reporters, victim Amit Raj said, "I sustained a severe injury to my left eye when my teacher started beating me with a stick for not doing my homework on November 13. I told my parents, and they immediately took me to the hospital for treatment." </p>.<p>Family members of the victim said the boy was referred to a Patna hospital for more specialised care. They also claimed that doctors had informed them the eye injury was serious in nature.</p>.<p>Arwal SP Rajendra Kumar Bheelsaid, "Amit’s family members lodged a complaint with police on Sunday against the teacher and the management of the school. A case has been registered for causing injury to the student. The matter is under investigation." </p>