BJP central leadership monitoring current political situation in Bihar: Giriraj Singh

Senior BJP leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said 'politics is about probabilities'.
Last Updated 27 January 2024, 08:05 IST

Patna: Amid speculations about the return of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday said the BJP central leadership is 'monitoring the political situation in Bihar'.

Talking to PTI on Saturday, Singh said "Our Central leaders will take decision accordingly".

"Nitish Kumar is currently the Chief Minister of Bihar. Lalu Prasad's led RJD and Congress are the alliance partners of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. Our Central leadership is monitoring the situation…Our Central leaders will take decisions accordingly," the Union Rural Development minister said.

Senior BJP leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said 'politics is about probabilities'.

'In politics, doors can never be closed', he had said in response to journalists' queries about JD(U)’s return to the NDA.

"Whatever the central leadership decides, we will abide by it," he had said.

Echoing a similar view, BJP MLC (Member of Legislative Council), Dilip Jaiswal, told PTI, "Our top leadership is monitoring the situation…and they will take a decision accordingly. I think everyone should wait right now. Our legislature party meeting is scheduled to take place at 4 pm today…We will again meet at 9 am on Sunday."

(Published 27 January 2024, 08:05 IST)
