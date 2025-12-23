Menu
BJP’s new national working president Nitin Nabin leads roadshow in Patna

The roadshow began from Aranya Bhawan near the Patna airport and will culminate at Miller High School ground near the state BJP office on Birchand Patel Marg.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025
Published 23 December 2025, 09:28 IST
