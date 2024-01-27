Congress appoints Bhupesh Baghel as senior observer to coordinate Nyay Yatra, party activities in Bihar

"Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Baghel as senior observer to coordinate the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other party activities in Bihar," a statement issued by the party's general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said.

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra is on a two-day break from January 26 to 27 and will restart from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri.

It is expected to enter Bihar on January 29 and return to West Bengal again on January 31 via Malda.

Gandhi is undertaking the over 6,700-km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai.