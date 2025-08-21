<p>Nawada: An FIR has been registered against the driver of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vehicle, which had hit a police constable in Bihar’s Nawada district during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ two days ago, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The police constable fell in front of Gandhi’s vehicle on Tuesday while the Congress MP was passing through Bhagat Singh Chowk during the ongoing yatra.</p>.PIL urges Supreme Court to probe Rahul Gandhi's 'voter theft' charges in Karnataka.<p>“Yes, a case has been registered against the driver. Further details will be made known in due course”, Nawada SP Abhinav Dhiman told PTI over the phone.</p>.<p>The SP had earlier said the constable tripped in front of a vehicle in the convoy, which "barely brushed against his feet", and sustained injuries.</p>.<p>The BJP shared a video clip claiming that the policeman was crushed by the vehicle.</p>.<p>Video footage of the incident went viral on social media, and Gandhi could be seen asking his supporters to bring the injured policeman to his open jeep.</p>.<p>After offering water to the constable, who was visibly in pain, walking with a limp, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha made him take a seat in his vehicle as it moved further. </p>