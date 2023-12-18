I.N.D.I.A alliance will drive PM Modi out of power: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday bristled at the BJP's assertion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return for a third consecutive term, asserting that the I.N.D.I.A alliance will “drive him out of power”.

Prasad was approached with queries by journalists at the airport, where he had reached, alongside son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, to board a flight to Delhi for the coalition meeting on Tuesday.

The ailing septuagenarian began on an ebullient note, saying he was looking forward to the meeting, where all the alliance partners will sit together and chalk out the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"You people seem to have just one thing to say that Modi is going to come back (to power). If it is so, so be it... Please do not make a big fuss about Modi. We all in I.N.D.I.A will drive him out of power,” Prasad said.

He was commenting on the catchphrase ‘Modi ki guarantee’ with which the BJP has been going to town to assert that the assurance of good governance will ensure the prime minister's return to power.