<p>Kollam (Kerala): A 45-year-old woman died after she was allegedly attacked by her husband using an LPG cylinder at Mangad here in the early hours of Monday, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Kavitha, a resident near Apollo Junction, Karicode, Mangad.</p>.Woman found murdered, body wrapped in sack in Kerala's Kochi.<p>Police have arrested her husband, Madhusudhanan Pillai, who assaulted her following a quarrel at their house around midnight.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, the incident took place at around 12.30 am when Pillai hit Kavitha multiple times on her head with a gas cylinder.</p>.<p>The FIR also stated that the couple’s daughter was present in the house at the time of the incident.</p>.<p>Hearing loud noises, neighbours rushed to the house and alerted the police.</p>.<p>Officers reached the spot and found Kavitha lying unconscious in the hall.</p>.<p>A doctor was called to the location and confirmed her death.</p>.<p>Pillai was arrested and shifted to the Kilikkollur police station, where a case of murder has been registered, officials said.</p>.<p>The body has been shifted to a government hospital for postmortem.</p>