Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

JD(U) workers observe 12-hour hunger strike in Patna, demand induction of Nitish's son into party

Speculations over Nishant's entry into politics have been doing the rounds for some time.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 18:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 18:30 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBiharPatnaJD(U)

Follow us on :

Follow Us