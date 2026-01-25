<p>Patna: Nearly two decades after presiding over as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rjd">RJD</a> chief, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lalu-prasad-yadav">Lalu Prasad</a> on Sunday passed on the baton to his younger son and heir apparent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejashwi-yadav">Tejashwi Yadav</a> and appointed him as the party’s national working president.</p><p>Tejashwi’s elevation came at the RJD’s national executive committee meeting in Patna which was attended by his parents Lalu and Rabri Devi, besides his eldest sister Misa Bharti, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Patliputra in Patna.</p>.Bengal minister Shashi Panja receives SIR notice.<p>The move comes amid reports of Lalu not keeping good health.</p><p>“Dawn of a new era. Tejashwi has been appointed as the national working president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD),” said the RJD in a post in Hindi on X.</p>.<p>The elevation also marks the further cementing of Tejashwi’s grip over the party, which though was today marred by sarcastic comment by his own sister Rohini Acharya.</p><p><strong>Family feud</strong></p><p>Always at loggerheads with Tejashwi ever since the RJD was routed in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election and could romp home on merely 25 seats in the 243-member House, Singapore-based sister Rohini Acharya said “the party was being influenced by ‘infiltrators and conspirators’ sent by ideological opponents to weaken the party from within.”</p><p>In a post in Hindi, Rohini, without naming anyone, said on X: “Those responsible for leadership decisions within the party should introspect rather than avoiding questions or creating confusion.”</p><p>Rohini’s angst against Tejashwi is primarily aimed at his close aides Sanjay Yadav, a Rajya Sabha member, and another associate Rameez. Rohini, who unsuccessfully contested the parliamentary election from Lalu’s turf – Saran - but lost to BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a former Union Minister, in 2024, apparently is peeved with Tejashwi’s aides for putting a spoke in her (political journey) wheels.</p><p>However, notwithstanding the internecine feud within the family, the national executive meeting congratulated Tejashwi and urged him to take Lalu’s ideology further.</p>