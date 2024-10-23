Home
Man dies after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

The incident took place in the district's Hathauri area, where Shyam Sahni (26) died on Tuesday after allegedly consuming toxic liquor, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 09:57 IST

