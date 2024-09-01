Home
Man shot dead, nephew dies after learning about it in Bihar

The incident happened in Arai Dih village in Fatuha on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Upendra Manjhi, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 September 2024, 17:03 IST

Patna: A man was shot dead on the outskirts of Patna allegedly by cattle thieves, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Arai Dih village in Fatuha on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Upendra Manjhi, they said.

After Upendra's nephew Rajeev came to know about the incident, he died of a heart attack.

"Police received a call that some unidentified cattle thieves shot Upendra Manjhi. Police personnel immediately reached the spot and took Manjhi, who had a bullet injury on his leg, to the nearest government hospital. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment," said SDPO (Fatuha-2) Pankaj Kumar.

"When his nephew Rajeev came to know about the incident, he died of cardiac arrest. Bodies of both the deceased were sent for post-mortem examinations. A case has been registered, and a search is on to nab the accused," he said.

Published 01 September 2024, 17:03 IST
