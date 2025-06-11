<p>New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on his birthday on Wednesday and said their relationship is not limited to politics but is a deep human bond based on common values and the struggle for social justice.</p>.<p>Yadav, a former chief minister of Bihar, turned 77 on Wednesday.</p>.<p>"Happy Birthday to former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji. Our relationship has not been limited to politics - it has been a deep human bond, based on common values and the struggle for social justice," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.</p>.Rahul writes to PM Modi, flags delay in scholarships for students from marginalised communities.<p>"Your life has been full of struggles, but you have always raised your voice with strength and courage for those who are often unheard," the former Congress president said.</p>.<p>"Today on your birthday, I wish you good health and a long life," Gandhi said. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended birthday wishes to Yadav.</p>.<p>"I wish you good health and a long life," Kharge said.</p>.<p>The Congress and the RJD are alliance partners and will be contesting the upcoming Bihar polls as part of the Mahagathbandhan against the NDA coalition.</p>