Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Part-time politician Rahul Gandhi visited Bihar during elections, left country post poll: Nitin Nabin

The 45-year-old BJP leader also alleged that Gandhi "disrespected India" during his recent trip to Germany.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 13:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 13:14 IST
India NewsBJPRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us