Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Prashant Kishor listed as voter in both Bihar and West Bengal, says election official

Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party is contesting the assembly elections in Bihar.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 09:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 09:18 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsBiharElection CommissionPrashant KishorVoter

Follow us on :

Follow Us